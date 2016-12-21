Climber killed in fall on Mt Aspiring
The man, who is is believed to be a visitor to New Zealand, fell several hundred metres from the 'buttress' area on to the Therma Glacier. A volunteer Wanaka Search and Rescue alpine rescue team recovered the man this afternoon in an operation lasting over three hours.
