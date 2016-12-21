Child hospitalised after dog bite
The boy was flown at 2am this morning from Wairoa to Napier in the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter before being put on an aircraft to Wellington. Photo / Supplied A child was airlifted from Wairoa Hospital by the Hawke's Bay Rescue helicopter early this morning with serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog.
