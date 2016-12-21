Cardiac deaths rise over Christmas pe...

Cardiac deaths rise over Christmas period

Deaths from heart-related causes rise over Christmas - but not necessarily because of cold weather. So concludes a new study of data from New Zealand, where the festive season occurs in the summer.

