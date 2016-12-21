Car crashes into paddock after Northl...

Car crashes into paddock after Northland police chase, 2 arrested

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A police chase through Whangarei ends abruptly after a fleeing car crashes into a paddock off State Highway 1. Photo / File Police say a car travelling through Whangarei on State Highway 1 was signalled to stop in the central suburb of Regent at 5.30am today. However, the pursuit was short-lived after the car crashed into a paddock on SH1 near the Otaika Rd turnoff.

New Zealand

