Cannabis spray a boon for ill toddler
Elyse Johnson with brother Blake, dad Jamie and mother Casey, who says Elyse responded to the Sativex very quickly. Photo: NZ Herald A Taupo toddler with an incurable brain stem tumour is beginning to show signs of increased mobility four weeks after starting to use a medical marijuana spray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|7 hr
|Reagan
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|11 hr
|vargas
|6
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|22 hr
|Hussain
|8
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|22 hr
|Hussain
|3
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Tue
|Sam
|7
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Tue
|Jake
|7
|My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Bareit
|61
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC