65-year-old man charged with machete attack

A man who allegedly struck a family member over the head with a machete appeared in Wellington District Court on Monday. The 65-year-old man, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was remanded in custody until a bail application later in the week.

New Zealand

