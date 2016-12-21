5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand
The 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Kaikoura, the same place that was rocked by the 7.8 magnitude quake in November. The New Zealand Herald reports aftershocks have already been felt, and 7000 people are believed to have felt the earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|10 hr
|Hussain
|8
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|10 hr
|Hussain
|3
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|22 hr
|Braids
|7
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|23 hr
|Sam
|7
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Tue
|Jake
|7
|My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Bareit
|61
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Mon
|Tyler
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC