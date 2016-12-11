111 less police on roads; Herald reveals New Zealand holiday blackspots
There could be up to 111 less police on New Zealand roads this summer, as the Herald reveals the country's festive season blackspots. The cuts stem from a $26 million dispute between the New Zealand Transport Agency and police over how much funding the agency should provide police for road safety.
