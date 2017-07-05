Good to be here: Hugues in good spiri...

Good to be here: Hugues in good spirits upon arriving in Kota Kinabalu.

KOTA KINABALU: A retired airline pilot is making his second bid to fly solo around the world using an aircraft he assembled all by himself 11 years ago. This time around, Capt Jurio Hugues, 77, is dedicating the trip in memory of a close friend who died six months ago.

Chicago, IL

