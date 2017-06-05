Walk with refugees in Pictou June 29
The walk will start from the New Caledonian Curling Club, Caladh Avenue, Pictou at 6 p.m. and proceed along the Jitney Trail. Everyone is welcome to join in this act of solidarity with those who have fled their homelands, often on foot, to commence long journeys of hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC