Walk with refugees in Pictou June 29

The walk will start from the New Caledonian Curling Club, Caladh Avenue, Pictou at 6 p.m. and proceed along the Jitney Trail. Everyone is welcome to join in this act of solidarity with those who have fled their homelands, often on foot, to commence long journeys of hope.

