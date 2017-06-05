These trees always lean toward the eq...

These trees always lean toward the equator

14 hrs ago

This typical cultivated stand of Cook pine at the University of California, Irvine campus, shows the trees leaning southward, toward the equator. In a universe of unexplained phenomena, add this: a tree that leans toward the equator no matter where it grows.

Chicago, IL

