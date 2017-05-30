The strange Cook pine trees that always lean towards the equator
Cook pines are towering trees that were once restricted to their native home of New Caledonia, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. Through cultivation, they have taken root across tropical, subtropical and temperate regions around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC