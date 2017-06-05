Student cabinet maker wins competition

Avery Bell uses a table saw at the College of New Caledonia in this January 2017 flle photo. - Brent Braaten, Photographer The 17-year-old from Quesnel, recent winner of the cabinetmaking event at CNC's regional skills competition, was awarded a gold medal in the secondary level of the national championships in Winnipeg.

