Scientists solve reason Pine trees point towards equator

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Cook pines have always been known to grow at peculiar angles and scientists have finally discovered why - it is because they always tilt towards the equator. On average these trees - which are native to New Caledonia - tilt by 8.55 degrees, which is twice as much as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Chicago, IL

