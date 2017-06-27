Meet Zealandia: Earth's latest continent
New Zealand might be Australia's smaller neighbor but it's sitting on a massive new continent scientists have named "Zealandia," according to a publication released by The Geological Society of America. New Zealand and Australia might be able to finally give each other more breathing room.
