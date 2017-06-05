Larval trypanorhynch cestodes in tele...

Larval trypanorhynch cestodes in teleost fish from Moreton Bay, Queensland

Marine and Freshwater Research - https://doi.org/10.1071/MF17010 Submitted: 17 January 2017 Accepted: 21 March 2017 Published online: 8 June 2017 During a helminthological examination of teleost fish of Moreton Bay , 976 fish from 13 orders, 57 families and 133 species were examined and nine species of trypanorhynch metacestodes were identified. Callitetrarhynchus gracilis was the most frequently encountered species, found in 16 species of fish, with Callitetrarhynchus speciosus , Pterobothrium pearsoni , Otobothrium alexanderi Palm, 2004, Otobothrium mugilis Hiscock, 1954, Otobothrium parvum Beveridge & Justine, 2007, Proemotobothrium southwelli Beveridge & Campbell, 2001, Pseudotobothrium dipsacum and Heteronybelinia cf.

Chicago, IL

