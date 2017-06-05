Hard task: Gamel

Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 6:24PM NATIONAL football coach Christophe Gamel said it will be a hard task for the players to win against New Caledonia on an away match on Sunday. "I am not so confident because I have lost two players through injury who should be taking those positions are not responding well in the training," he said in a press release.

Chicago, IL

