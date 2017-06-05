Grad to wear traditional regalia

Grad to wear traditional regalia

Thursday Jun 1

College of New Caledonia graduate Carrie Darcy Davis will attend the collegeA's convocation wearing handmade, traditional Gitxsan regalia to receive her diploma from the Social Service Worker program. - Brent Braaten, Photographer College of New Caledonia graduate Carrie Darcy Davis will attend the collegeA's convocation wearing handmade, traditional Gitxsan regalia to receive her diploma from the Social Service Worker program.

Chicago, IL

