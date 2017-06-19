French parliamentary elections: All y...

French parliamentary elections: All you need to know

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Al Jazeera

People go to polls in Noumea, New Caledonia island, to choose members of the French National Assembly [Fred Payet/AFP] Emmanuel Macron's victory in May's presidential election was a political earthquake for France, and his one-year-old party is now keen to win a strong parliamentary majority to push through reforms. More than 47 million people are eligible to vote in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday to choose members of the National Assembly, the country's lower house of parliament.

