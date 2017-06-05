French first to confirm Warbirds return
The French Air Force has confirmed they intend to return to Wanaka next year for the Warbirds over Wanaka airshow. They will once again be bringing their CASA military transport aircraft which is based at the Tontouta military base in New Caledonia.
