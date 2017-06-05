Fijians want first win

Fijians want first win

Saturday

Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel challenges Dave Radrigai during a team training session at the Fiji Football Association grounds in Suva last weeky. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA FIJI wants to win its first match of the 2018 FIFA stage three Oceania qualifiers against New Caledonia in the away match in NoumA©a, New Caledonia today.

Chicago, IL

