Vanuatu assesses Cyclone Donna damage...

Vanuatu assesses Cyclone Donna damage as storm brushes New Caledonia

1 hr ago

Emergency authorities and aid agencies are heading off to Vanuatu's northern provinces to assess the damage from Cyclone Donna. The storm is continuing to weaken as it moves down through the Pacific but still remains a severe category three system.

Chicago, IL

