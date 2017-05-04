TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet t...

TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said yesterday, the cyclone was located 700km northwest of Port Vila, Vanuatu, and 1560km west-northwest of Nadi. Mr Kumar said TC Donna was moving west-southwest at 13kmph and gradually turning southwards and was expected to track towards New Caledonia and Southern Vanuatu.

Chicago, IL


