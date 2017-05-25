South Korea, Thailand into semis of S...

South Korea, Thailand into semis of Sudirman Cup

Gold Coast, May 25 - South Korea and Thailand qualified for the semi-finals of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship, with some highly entertaining performances here on Thursday. The Thais managed to sneak past European powerhouses Denmark 3-2, in a battle that went down to the final match, reports Xinhua news agency.

