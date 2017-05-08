Slim win in New Caledonia for newly e...

Slim win in New Caledonia for newly elected French leader President Macron

Read more: ABC News

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency yesterday with an emphatic margin of 66 percent, that's twice the number of votes for his far right opponent Marine Le Pen. But that wasn't the case in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia where the margin was much slimmer.

Chicago, IL

