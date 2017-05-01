Pacific culture strategy discussed

12 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 7:28PM CULTURE is the next item on the agenda of the Pacific Community as the organisation continues high level regional discussions on issues affecting the region. This week, the SPC says the heads of culture from seven of its Pacific Island member countries are in the French territory of New Caledonia where it is headquartered.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 19,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,251

