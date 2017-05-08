NASA Spots Powerful Tropical Cyclone ...

NASA Spots Powerful Tropical Cyclone Donna Between Vanuatu and New Caledonia

Tropical Cyclone Donna continues to move through the South Pacific Ocean as a major hurricane. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the storm and captured an image of a clear eye as the storm was located between the island nations of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

