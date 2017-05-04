NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Donna blanket Vanuatu
The 80 plus islands that make up the nation of Vanuatu were blanketed by the clouds of Tropical Cyclone Donna when NASA's Terra satellite passed overhead. NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at Donna that showed strong storms with heavy rain potential.
