Man missing on cruise ship feared overboard

The 61-year-old American, who boarded the Golden Princess in New Caledonia on its way to Sydney, was last seen at about 9:30am on May 1, when the vessel was in the South Pacific, police said. After the ship's crew did not see him for several days, they alerted authorities and the whole ship was searched.

Chicago, IL

