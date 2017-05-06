Macron for New Caledonia to remain French
Macron is seen getting 62 percent of the votes in the second round compared to 38 percent for Le Pen, an increase of three points for the centrist candidate compared to his projected score in the last Elabe poll. Violent protests, anger, egg-throwing and heckling have all been part of France's presidential election this year, triggering widespread voter apathy toward the two candidates still left standing.
