Liberal incumbents promise more seats in engineering for UNBC

Monday May 1

University of Northern British Columbia will see an influx of new seats for undergraduate engineering students if the B.C. Liberals are re-elected, incumbent MLAs Mike Morris and Shirley Bond said Monday. They said 70 seats will be established at UNBC and a concurrent 25 seats in engineering technology will be put in place at College of New Caledonia with a "ladder" to UNBC for those who want to progress further.

