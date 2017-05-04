Liberal incumbents promise more seats in engineering for UNBC

University of Northern British Columbia will see an influx of new seats for undergraduate engineering students if the B.C. Liberals are re-elected, incumbent MLAs Mike Morris and Shirley Bond said Monday. They said 70 seats will be established at UNBC and a concurrent 25 seats in engineering technology will be put in place at College of New Caledonia with a "ladder" to UNBC for those who want to progress further.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.