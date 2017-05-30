French-led force postpones Pacific be...

French-led force postpones Pacific beach attack drills after landing craft mishap

Thursday May 11 Read more: Reuters

A French-led amphibious force, including contingents from Japan, Britain and the United States, postponed their first-ever joint beach attack drills in the Western Pacific on Friday after a landing craft ran aground, commanders said. The military exercise in Guam, which included U.S. troops, British and Japanese helicopters and landing craft launched from France's amphibious Mistral carrier, had been meant as a show of force to counter China's growing military power in the region.

