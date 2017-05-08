Exotic fashion event

Exotic fashion event

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Fashion Week models, from left, Kolora Momoedonu, Ana Waqaniburotu and Atelaite Veramu during a photo shoot at Leleuvia Island. Picture: Supplied It will feature 11 designers from 10 Pacific Island nations, including Hawaii, Tahiti, Cook Islands, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Guam, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC