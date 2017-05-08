Exotic fashion event
Fiji Fashion Week models, from left, Kolora Momoedonu, Ana Waqaniburotu and Atelaite Veramu during a photo shoot at Leleuvia Island. Picture: Supplied It will feature 11 designers from 10 Pacific Island nations, including Hawaii, Tahiti, Cook Islands, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Guam, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.
Read more at Fiji Times.
