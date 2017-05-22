Cyclone Donna rises to Category 5, winds up to 260kmh near Vanuatu, New Caledonia
After battering Vanuatu at the weekend, Cyclone Donna has gone on to become the strongest May cyclone ever to hit the Southern Hemisphere. CNN's Severe Weather Team told New Zealand weather forecasting site WeatherWatch - an affiliate of the Network - it had measured sustained winds of 215 kilometres an hour, with gusts up to 260kmh.
