Cyclone Donna continues to strengthen...

Cyclone Donna continues to strengthen, causing destruction in Vanuatu

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The cyclone made landfall in Vanuatu today, bringing with it winds that exceeded 230km/h destroying houses, churches and trees in the north of the country. The Vanuatu Meteorological Service issued a warning this evening stating that Donna had strengthened and damaging gales to destructive storm force winds, between 105km/h and 235km/h, were lashing the northernmost province of Torba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC