Cyclone Donna continues to strengthen, causing destruction in Vanuatu

The cyclone made landfall in Vanuatu today, bringing with it winds that exceeded 230km/h destroying houses, churches and trees in the north of the country. The Vanuatu Meteorological Service issued a warning this evening stating that Donna had strengthened and damaging gales to destructive storm force winds, between 105km/h and 235km/h, were lashing the northernmost province of Torba.

