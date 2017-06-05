CNC adopts a new sexual violence, misconduct policy
The College of New Caledonia has joined UNBC and other post-secondary institutions across the province in enacting a new sexual violence and misconduct policy. The policy, along with a set of procedures, was developed by a committee co-chaired by the director of student services, the executive director of human resources, student representatives and representatives from faculty, operations and administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC