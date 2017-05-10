A comprehensive vicariant model for S...

A comprehensive vicariant model for Southwest Pacific biotas

Australian Systematic Botany 29 424-439 https://doi.org/10.1071/SB16032 Submitted: 16 August 2016 Accepted: 7 October 2016 Published: 11 May 2017 In the present paper, we develop a new biogeographic model for the biota of the Southwest Pacific, using 76 published phylogenies for a range of island endemics or near-endemic organisms. These phylogenies were converted to areagrams by substituting distributions for taxa.

