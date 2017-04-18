Warning lifted as cyclone shifts away...

Warning lifted as cyclone shifts away from New Caledonia

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Reuters

A powerful cyclone that hit New Caledonia late on Monday and shuttered nickel operations has moved offshore, allowing authorities to lift warnings on the French South Pacific territory. Four people received minor injuries in the storm and a search is being conducted for two missing people, New Caledonia's Civil Defence and Risk Management agency said in a statement.

