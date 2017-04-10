UPDATE 1-Mining suspended in cyclone-hit New Caledonia as people seek shelter
Cyclonic winds and heavy rain buffeted New Caledonia on Monday, prompting residents of the French South Pacific territory to seek shelter and halt mining of nickel, its most important export. Cyclone Cook hit the main island at almost the same time as high tide, packing winds of up to 200 kph , bringing down coconut trees to block roads and forcing residents to seek shelter indoors.
