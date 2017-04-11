Tropical Cyclone Cook churning across Pacific

Cyclone Cook formed early Sunday morning near Vanuatu and has since rapidly intensified into a powerful category 3 storm as it nears central New Caledonia. The storm, with sustained winds up to 157 km/h, will likely make landfall in central or southern New Caledonia tonight, leading to possible destruction of buildings, flooding due to very heavy rainfall and storm surge, and the possibility of landslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.