Tropical Cyclone Cook churning across Pacific
Cyclone Cook formed early Sunday morning near Vanuatu and has since rapidly intensified into a powerful category 3 storm as it nears central New Caledonia. The storm, with sustained winds up to 157 km/h, will likely make landfall in central or southern New Caledonia tonight, leading to possible destruction of buildings, flooding due to very heavy rainfall and storm surge, and the possibility of landslides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC