Student first recipient of new scholarship
Alicia Fiege was the winner of the Dr. Larry Breckon Memorial Endowment Scholarship. Dr. Laurie Cook, a long-time friend and colleague to Breckon, presented Fiege the scholarship in the MEDRAD room at the College of New Caledonia.
