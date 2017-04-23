Security tight as French voters cast ...

Security tight as French voters cast ballots in presidential election

19 hrs ago

Voting has begun in France's most nail-biting election in generations with 11 candidates seeking to become the country's next president. Opinion polls pointed to a tight race among the four top contenders vying to get into the May 7 presidential run-off that will decide who becomes France's next head of state.

Chicago, IL

