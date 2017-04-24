Remembrance for Navy Chaplain on West...

Remembrance for Navy Chaplain on Western Front

Sunday Apr 23

Chaplain Pete Olds has officiated in Anzac Day services in China, Timor and New Caledonia and New Zealand, and now he has added France and Belgium to the list. Chaplain Olds has travelled to Europe as part of the New Zealand Defence Force contingent for the 2017 Anzac Day commemorations on the Western Front.

Chicago, IL

