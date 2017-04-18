Rain/snow mix Monday, slushy coating north of Metro

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin from 9AM to 7PM Monday for the potential of 3" to 5" of snow Here's the snowfall potential through Tuesday, which suggests some 2" to near 4" tallies from north of the Twin Cities metro into Northwest Wisconsin. There could even be some 3" to 5" tallies for some locations close to Duluth.

