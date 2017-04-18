Rain/snow mix Monday, slushy coating ...

Rain/snow mix Monday, slushy coating north of Metro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Star Tribune

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin from 9AM to 7PM Monday for the potential of 3" to 5" of snow Here's the snowfall potential through Tuesday, which suggests some 2" to near 4" tallies from north of the Twin Cities metro into Northwest Wisconsin. There could even be some 3" to 5" tallies for some locations close to Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC