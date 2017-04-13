Once-contested sale of tribal artifac...

Once-contested sale of tribal artifacts to go ahead in Paris

Tuesday Apr 4

A once-contested sale is going ahead in Paris of precious artifacts that were acquired by a private collector from the indigenous Melanesian inhabitants of New Caledonia. Nine wooden objects, including age-worn sculptures and large decorative arrows dating from the 16th century, are to go under the hammer on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

