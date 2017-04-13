Once-contested sale of tribal artifacts goes ahead in Paris
This photo dated Monday, April 3, 2017 shows various types of "fleche faitiere", decorated spears used by the Kanak to adorn their rooftops, on display at the Aguttes auction house in Neuilly sur Seine, outside Paris, France. A once-contested sale is going ahead in Paris of precious Kanak artifacts that were acquired by a private collector from the indigenous Melanesian inhabitants of New Caledonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC