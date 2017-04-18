NZ battens down as big storm approaches

New Zealand was yesterday bracing for a storm that meteorologists warned could be the worst for almost 50 years, with extreme weather alerts across the entire North Island. The tropical depression, the tail-end of ex-Cyclone Cook which hit New Caledonia this week, has already generated offshore winds of more than 170 kmh .

