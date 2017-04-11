New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flooding, huge waves
New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday. The storm was forecast to strengthen to a destructive Category four, one rung below the most dangerous wind speed level, before it makes landfall in New Caledonia on Monday afternoon local time, Fiji's Meteorological Service predicted.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
