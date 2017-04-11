New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flo...

New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flooding, huge waves

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday. The storm was forecast to strengthen to a destructive Category four, one rung below the most dangerous wind speed level, before it makes landfall in New Caledonia on Monday afternoon local time, Fiji's Meteorological Service predicted.

