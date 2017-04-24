Nearly 400,000 Ford Mustangs Sold Glo...

Nearly 400,000 Ford Mustangs Sold Globally Since 2015 Launch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

The Ford Mustang has sold 395,000 units since the current generation arrived for the 2015 model year and went on sale in other global markets. Citing a study by IHS Markit, Ford says that Mustang sales totaled 150,000 units in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC