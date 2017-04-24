Nearly 400,000 Ford Mustangs Sold Globally Since 2015 Launch
The Ford Mustang has sold 395,000 units since the current generation arrived for the 2015 model year and went on sale in other global markets. Citing a study by IHS Markit, Ford says that Mustang sales totaled 150,000 units in 2016.
