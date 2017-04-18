FJFW marks ten years with Pacific Isl...

FJFW marks ten years with Pacific Island show

Monday Apr 17

FIJI Fashion Week will mark its 10th year anA nA iversary this year with the first Pacific Island ReA sA ort Show featuring 11 deA A signers from 10 Pacific Island countries, elevatiA ng the event to a regional stage on May 25. The event will feature designers from the Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hawaii, New Caledonia, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga and organisers are still awaiting confirmation from New Zealand. FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said the idea was to launch Pacific Island fashion week in Fiji and plans were in progress to hold a similar event on an annual basis in Australia from next year.

Chicago, IL

